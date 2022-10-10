Nottinghamshire criminals putting their own life in danger by making their own firearms

Nottinghamshire Police has seized a number of ‘slam guns’ where metal pipes are used and hammered to discharge a cartridge.

Criminals are also using blank firing pistols such as the Retays, but rifling them out, so the chamber is clear for a projectile.

The force’s archive and exhibits department handles between 30 to 60 firearms a week.

Nottinghamshire Police has seized a number of ‘slam guns’ where metal pipes are used and hammered to discharge a cartridge.

They work with detectives to build up an intelligence picture and provide a detailed analysis of the weapon seized.

A quantity of weapons seized are found in lofts or sheds after a relative has passed away with no link to criminality or recovered from licensed gun-holders.

But some criminals struggling to get their hands on firearms are making their own known as ‘slam guns.’

Officer David Richardson said: “They are really dangerous to the user not just the public. There was a suspect who blew part of their hand off using one. Blank firing pistols are also used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Criminals struggling to get their hands on firearms are making their own known as ‘slam guns.’

“Criminals rifle them out and make them into viable firearms. We had a spate of them, but it has now slowed down.

“We get a lot of imitation or replica firearms. They look like a viable firearm and fire a projectile like ball-bearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can still get done by the law for having one and they can be potentially lethal."

Criminals struggling to get their hands on firearms are making their own known as ‘slam guns.’

Sgt Rob Spry, who is in charge of the archive and exhibits department, said: “We have seen a downward spiral of firearm offences in Nottinghamshire.

“We are on top of firearms and made great strides over the last decade - and that is dedication to our police teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Public safety is paramount. Our department fills the massive gaps between seizure and conviction.

“We have a 100 per cent success rate – we determine ‘this is a dangerous weapon, and it is linked to this person, remand them.’