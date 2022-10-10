News you can trust since 1952
Four arrests made and a man injured after street fight in Warsop

Four people were arrested following reports of a fight in the street in Warsop yesterday (Sunday, October 9).

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:35 pm - 1 min read

Police were called to Day Street, Warsop, shortly before 4.30pm.

Three men, aged 23, 22 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of affray. An 18-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

All four remain in police custody.

Police were called to Day Street, Warsop, after the brawl broke out

One man received a minor head injury and was treated in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large-scale disturbance that would have attracted a lot of attention in the street.

“Our investigation is continuing today and we would like to speak to anybody who saw what happened.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has CCTV footage of what happened.”

“This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and we are determined to bring all those involved to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to all 101 quoting incident 456 of October 9.