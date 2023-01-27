Nottinghamshire community groups urged to bid for share of £280,000 funding pot

The unique scheme aims to support communities and organisations along the routes East Midlands Railway serves and is designed to inspire projects that make a difference to those that need it most.

The fund is the first of its kind for the railway industry in the East Midlands and is available to community rail partnerships, station adoption groups, charities, community interest companies, schools, youth organisations, sports clubs, not for profits, and groups such as Beavers or Guides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To qualify the group or organisation must operate within 15 kilometres of an EMR station and successfully meet the requirements of funding set out by EMR – including the condition that the project must start by March 31, 2023.

EMR runs mainline services between Nottingham and London, as well as regional services across the area, including the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, via Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Sutton, Kirkby, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Langwith-Whaley Thorns, Creswell and Whitwell.

Since the fund’s launch in August last year, more than £166,000 has been awarded to projects across EMR's network.

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said the aim is to help make a difference.

The fund aims to support communities and organisations.

He said: “We know there are many positive projects and groups in Nottinghamshire that make a difference to their communities and we are looking forward to hearing from them to understand how we can help make their plans become a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad