Ravenshead FC have been awarded a grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, to install fencing around their Arena pitch at Ravenshead Leisure Centre which will enable the club, which plays in the Nottingham Senior League and East Midlands Veterans League, to improve their pitch facilities.

Players will be able to enjoy a safe enclosed environment at the ground on Longdale Lane, which will represent a significant improvement on the existing open space, which is prone to damage and litter.

Ravenshead Parish Council and Ravenshead Football Club worked with the Football Foundation and the Nottinghamshire FA to secure a £25,000 grant towards the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravenshead Leisure Centre

A spokesperson from the football club said: “Without the help of the Football Foundation and Ravenshead Parish Council this would not have been possible, and it will give us a safer environment where we can grow and develop.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant that has been awarded to Ravenshead Football Club and the parish council towards developing perimeter fencing around the Arena pitch is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.

"This is why we are committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

"It is therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Ravenshead Parish Council and Ravenshead Football Club in developing boundary fencing at the leisure centre for their local community.

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, the government and Sport England to support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone, by championing fair access to quality facilities.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.