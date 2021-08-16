Statement released over emergency incident at Mansfield football match

The incident took place at the match between Rainworth Miners Welfare and Hallam FC on Saturday, August 14.

Paramedics and an ambulance crew arrived at the match quickly and were then followed by the air ambulance - Hallam FC physio Shannon also used a defibrillator on-site.

The official, Andrew Jarvis, was taken to hospital after the match - which was abandoned after the incident – and the club has now confirmed he is ‘awake’ and ‘stable’.

Hallam FC said in a statement: "As most are aware, yesterday’s game against Rainworth was abandoned due to assistant referee Andrew Jarvis becoming unwell and receiving medical assistance from Hallam physio Shannon, and her Rainworth counterparts.

"We have received some fantastic news from Andrew’s son this morning that he is awake and stable in hospital this morning, and will keep us updated with his recovery.

"There is still some way to go, so please keep Andrew and his family in your thoughts.

"Andrew’s son would like to thank Shannon, the players, and their medical staff for their quick thinking and brave actions.

"From all at Hallam FC, we wish Andrew the best in his recovery."

In a tweet, Rainworth Miners Welfare wrote: "We came to watch a football match, we left praying for the wellbeing of an official.

"Paramedics, ambulance crew on-site in minutes, quickly followed by the arrival of the air ambulance.

"That coupled with a defibrillator on-site and prompt action by Hallam FC physio."

