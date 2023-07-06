Nottinghamshire charity celebrates another landmark with launch of new website

Leon’s Legacy raises money for defibrillators for schools across the UK, as well as teaching cardiopulmonary resuscitation to staff and students at the schools.

The charity started in 2019 in memory of Leon Smith, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working as a lunchtime supervisor at Annesley Primary and Nursery School, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

His family started a Justgiving page to raise money for a defibrillator for the school, so they would have life-saving equipment to hand, should anything happen again.

Leon Smith's daughter Holly Younger has been the driving force behind the Leon's Legacy charity

The Justgiving page had soon raised £3,000 and so the family decided to make donations to the air ambulance and the Ashfield first responders who attended to Leon, as well as purchasing a defibrillator.

Holly Younger, Leon’s daughter, has since continued raising money to put defibrillators in schools.