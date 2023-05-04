Charity installs first fully accessible defibrillator at Ashfield school

Leon’s Legacy raises money for defibrillators for schools across the UK as well as teaching CPR to staff and students at these schools.

The charity started in 2019 in memory of Leon Smith, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working as a lunchtime supervisor at Annesley Primary School.

His family started a Justgiving page to raise money for a defibrillator for the school, so they would have life-saving equipment to hand, should anything happen again.

Leon's Legacy has installed its first fully accessible school defibrillator at Bagthorpe Primary School in Underwood

The Justgiving page had soon raised £3,000 and so the family decided to make donations to the air ambulance and the Ashfield first responders who attended to Leon, as well as purchasing a defibrillator.

Holly Younger, Leon’s daughter, decided to continue raising money to put defibrillators in schools.

On the JustGiving page, the charity says: “We think everyone should know CPR and all schools should have access to a defibrillator.

"All of our defibrillators are registered to the ambulance service for public use.”

And that was underlined at Bagthorpe Primary School in Underwood last month when the charity installed its first fully accessible school defibrillator.

Posting on Facebook, the charity said on its Facebook: “This means that the community can access it at all times, even when the school is closed

"We will be putting as many of our defibs as we can in lockable cabinets this year.”

As well as fundraising themselves, the group also receives donations from companies and groups across Ashfield and beyond.

And one recent donation was for more than £130 from Kirkby wool and haberdashery shop The Artful Buttoner.

Leon’s Legacy posted on Facebook: “A huge thank you to The Artful Buttoner for raising a massive £132.21 in their charity pot!

"We are so grateful for your support.”

The charity also announced that it recently installed its 58th defibrillator at Crisp Vocational Provision in Nottingham.

For details on Leon’s Legacy, visit its Facebook page here.

