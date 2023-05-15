Nottinghamshire among top ten areas where people are most at risk to cybercrime

The study by cyber security experts CloudTech24 analysed the latest data available from the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre to see which areas reported the highest levels of cybercrime for every 10,000 people.

Nottinghamshire comes in eighth place on the list, with 609 cybercrimes reported in the last 13 months, which is equivalent to around 5.2 cybercrimes per 10,000 people. More than half of these reports were for the hacking of social media and email accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data reveals Nottinghamshire is one of the most at risk areas to Cybercrime