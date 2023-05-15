News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire among top ten areas where people are most at risk to cybercrime

New research has revealed areas in England and Wales most susceptible to cybercrime and Nottinghamshire is at number eight.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read

The study by cyber security experts CloudTech24 analysed the latest data available from the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre to see which areas reported the highest levels of cybercrime for every 10,000 people.

Nottinghamshire comes in eighth place on the list, with 609 cybercrimes reported in the last 13 months, which is equivalent to around 5.2 cybercrimes per 10,000 people. More than half of these reports were for the hacking of social media and email accounts.

New data reveals Nottinghamshire is one of the most at risk areas to CybercrimeNew data reveals Nottinghamshire is one of the most at risk areas to Cybercrime
A spokesman for CloudTech24 said: “The data indicates that the most common type of crime is hacking of social media and email, which highlights how important it is for people to be vigilant about online threats, both in their personal lives and at work.”