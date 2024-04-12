Nottingham Trent University gives entrepreneurs in Ashfield a head start to launch their dream business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘HeadStart’ programme runs until March 31, 2026 and offers intensive coaching and mentoring to potential and existing entrepreneurs – covering elements such as developing a business idea, establishing a target audience, marketing, and maintaining profitability.

Entrepreneurs will map out the first year of their business with support from Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and will benefit from £1k in funding on completion of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HeadStart forms part of NTU Enterprising Ashfield project which is funded by Ashfield Council’s successful Government Towns Fund bid.

The ‘HeadStart’ programme runs until March 31, 2026 and offers intensive coaching and mentoring to potential and existing entrepreneurs – covering elements such as developing a business idea, establishing a target audience, marketing, and maintaining profitability.

This is a comprehensive, dynamic and responsive programme – building direct access to university research, expertise, and facilities for the residents, employers and employees within the Sutton and Kirkby areas.

Lindsay Bray, Director at FUEL, said: “The HeadStart programme helped take my passion for health and fitness and shape it into a fully formed business offering healthy meal plans. It helped me build my confidence as an entrepreneur and the support from the enterprise team was above and beyond what I expected, and it has been a huge part of helping my business grow.”

Out of the 175 who have enrolled in HeadStart to date, more than 78 individuals have completed the programme, are now confirmed as ‘Enterprise Ready’ and have been awarded a £1k grant to support their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NTU team also provide support at Ashfield DWP job centres as part of the project.In addition to HeadStart, NTU is providing free skills courses and a follow up ‘Growth’ strand, which helps businesses develop a one-year strategic growth plan and also provides access to further funding and support.

If you live in the Kirkby or Sutton Towns Fund area and are interested in the HeadStart programme, you can find out more at www.ntu.ac.uk/business-and-employers/financial-and-funded-support/enterprising-ashfield/headstart

Richard Lapido, who helps lead the HeadStart programme for NTU Enterprise, said: “The response to our HeadStart programme has been fantastic.

“We have been supporting an incredibly diverse range of businesses from areas such as manufacturing, therapy services, digital marketing, robotics, education and more.