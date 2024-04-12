New Ashfield figures: Here are the most reported streets for crime in Sutton and Kirkby

Here are some Sutton and Kirkby streets with the highest number of recorded crimes in February 2024, according to Police UK figures.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for February 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Out of more than 500 crimes reported in the Sutton and Kirkby area, the highest rate was for violence and sexual offences followed by antisocial behaviour.

Here are some of the streets that were most frequently reported for crime in Ashfield’s Sutton and Kirkby during February 2024.

There were 17 crimes reported at or near King's Mill Hospital in February 2024.

1. King's Mill Hospital

There were 17 crimes reported at or near King's Mill Hospital in February 2024.

On or near a supermarket - 16 crimes were reported at or near Sutton Asda in February 2024.

2. Supermarket

16 crimes were reported at or near Sutton Asda in February 2024.

There were 10 crimes reported at or near Lakeside View in February 2024.

3. Lakeside View

There were 10 crimes reported at or near Lakeside View in February 2024.

There were 9 crimes reported at or near Woods Hill in February 2024.

4. Woods Hill

There were 9 crimes reported at or near Woods Hill in February 2024.

