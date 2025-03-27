Nottingham Playhouse celebration of Ashfield writer's Punch play at Parliament

Nottingham Playhouse participated in an event at Parliament hosted by Lilian Greenwood, the MP for Nottingham South, as the event celebrated the acclaimed production of ‘Punch’, created by Ashfield's James Graham.

This production recently transferred to the Young Vic and has been announced for a Broadway run in the autumn.

The event at the House of Commons provided an opportunity to recognise both the talent and economic impact of the creative industries.

It also highlighted the power of storytelling in raising awareness about important issues, such as restorative justice.

Jacob Dunne, James Graham, Joan Scourfield and Adam Penford. Photo credit: Nottingham Playhouse.

Speakers at the event included playwright James Graham (known for works such as ‘Best of Enemies’, ‘Dear England’, and ‘Sherwood’), as well as Lilian Greenwood MP.

Kate Pakenham of KPPL Productions, who supported ‘Punch’ at the Young Vic through fundraising for engagement activities, also spoke.

Additionally, Stephanie Sirr MBE, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, participated in the discussions.

Among the guests were Lord James Timpson, Minister of State for Prisons; Nica Burns, co-owner of Nimax; Claire Walker, CEO of SOLT/UK Theatre; Jacob Dunne, the writer of ‘Right from Wrong’, which served as the basis for ‘Punch’; Joan Scourfield, the mother of James Hodgkinson; Sandra Barefoot of The Forgiveness Project; and East Midlands mayor Claire Ward.

Lilian Greenwood MP said in her speech: “Theatre like this isn't just a nice to have, it's an absolute necessity.

“You've already heard what an enormous economic contribution that arts and culture make.

“This is going to the States, it's part of enhancing our reputation around the world.

“Drama like this really, really matters.

“I couldn't be prouder to represent the city that produced it and nourishes talent and allows young people to see the possibilities.”

Stephanie Sirr MBE, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Punch continues to affect and influence people because it’s an entertaining and gripping piece of theatre which addresses some of the most pressing societal issues today; the state of prisons; the impact of poverty on communities; the disconnection of young men from society.

“And it does so through a very personal story, a heart-breaking tragedy from which something redemptive and deeply human is salvaged.

“It was a pleasure to get so many interested parties in one room with a desire to make change.

“And to demonstrate what theatre can be, in a social and educational context.”