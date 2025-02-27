Meat Loaf tribute brings an electrifying show to Nottingham Playhouse

Matt Shaw stars in the Meat Loaf tribute Paradise Found.

The highly acclaimed UK-based Meat Loaf theatre rock show Paradise Found hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse on March 13.

Paradise Found delivers a two-hour high octane tribute performance featuring an electrifying all-star headline band.

Blazing through Meat Loaf’s greatest hits outta hell and legendary singalong anthems, get ready for blstering renditions of Bat Out Of Hell, Took The Words, Bad For Good, Out Of The Frying Pan, Dead Ringer For Love and much more.

You can expect high impact visuals, formidable musicians and an immersive live music experience like no other, dedicated to the legend of the late, great Meat Loaf.

This high impact glossy production features Matt Shaw, the youngest winner of Stars In Their Eyes, plus a full touring band of the best UK musicians from bands fronted by legends such as Brian May, Jimmy Page, Paloma Faith, Robbie Williams and Tony Iommi.

So come on, hold tight and get ready to sing, dance and be part of the wildest night of your life.

For more on tickets to see the show at the city centre venue, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk