Nottingham pet crematorium comes to the aid of Mansfield dog attack victim

Nottingham Pet Crematorium have come to the aid of a Mansfield woman left heartbroken after her pet dog died in her arms due to injuries from a brutal attack by an unmuzzled XL Bully-type dog.

Rita Harbury-Carlisle, owner of the West Bridgford-based crematorium, offered to look after the beloved pet free of charge after reading about an appeal shared by Mansfield Chad for help with cremation costs.

Angie Macis and her daughter Becky's beloved eight-year-old dog Cookie was attacked in Oak Tree, Mansfield on Thursday, January 16 by an unmuzzled XL bully-type dog.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that they received a report of a suspected ‘XL Bully-type dog’ attacking another dog at an address on Bakewell Walk in Mansfield.

Cookie died due to injuries sustained in the attack. Image: Robert Rathbone

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy stated that it was reported that an unmuzzled dog attacked another dog in a shared garden, resulting in fatal injuries.

Officers then seized the dog believed to be responsible.

Angie's other dog, Luna, witnessed the attack, but fortunately, Angie was able to get Luna to safety.

But sadly, Cookie passed away in Angie’s arms from injuries sustained during the attack.

Ashes of Cookie at Nottingham Pet Crematorium. Photo by Robert Rathbone.

Speaking to your Chad following the attack, Angie said: “I am traumatised. Every time I close my eyes, I can see Cookie being ripped apart.

“I tried to drag Cookie by her lead but her harness slipped off.

“She just died so quickly. I ran into my flat and got her a towel. But it was too late.”

Despite the distressing ordeal, Angie is relieved that a child was not killed by the dog, as there were a number of children in the area at the time.

While trying to rescue Cookie from the attack, Angie was also bitten and had a precautionary tetanus job and antibiotics.

After seeing the story online, Cookie was collected from Mansfield by Nottingham Pet Crematorium and given an individual cremation.

Angie collected the ashes in a traditional casket along with a clipping of hair and paw prints.

Rita said: “I saw the awful news on social media and as dog lovers ourselves we decided to offer to help Angie.

“She has had such a traumatic experience we hope we have eased her pain in some way”.

Angie added: “Becky and I can’t thank Nottingham Pet Crematorium enough.

“They saw the appeal for help with cremation costs and offered to look after everything for me completely out of the blue.

“They have looked after Cookie and offered me such amazing support at this terrible time.

“They have done an absolutely lovely job. It's such a lovely place and atmosphere at the crematorium. Everyone has been so kind.”

The Nottingham Pet Crematorium is a family partnership run by Yorkie breeder Rita Harbury-Carlisle and her husband, John.

The couple are pet lovers who once ran the Antara Luxurious Dog Hotel.

They now concentrate on their 25-year-old cremation service, complete with chapels of rest and farewell rooms.

The couple provide a respectful service as an alternative to leaving your pet with the vet for disposal.

Rita and John have outlined how they will always listen to the wishes of pet owners, explain the many alternatives available and offer friendly advice.