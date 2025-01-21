Fundraising: Cremation for Cookie after fatal Mansfield dog attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The attack occurred in Oak Tree, Mansfield, on Thursday, January 16, when an ‘unmuzzled XL bully-type dog’ attacked Angie Macis and her daughter Becky's beloved dog, Cookie.
Cookie, who died from injuries sustained during the attack, was eight and passed away in Angie’s arms.
Angie was left “distraught” by the incident after she attempted to grab Cookie by her leash, but her harness slipped off.
Cookie tragically died in Angie’s arms shortly after being mauled, a sight that has traumatised her.
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that they received a report of a suspected ‘XL Bully-type dog’ attacking another dog at an address on Bakewell Walk in Mansfield.
Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy stated that it was reported that an unmuzzled dog attacked another dog in a shared garden, resulting in fatal injuries. Officers have seized the dog believed to be responsible.
Angie's other dog, Luna, witnessed the attack, but fortunately, Angie was able to get Luna to safety.
However, despite her best efforts to save Cookie, it was too late. Angie also sustained injuries during the incident.
In the days following Cookie's death, Tilly-Mae Dyer launched a GoFundMe page – https://gofund.me/00b23737 – with a target of £1,000 to cover cremation costs and assist the family.
She explained: “The tragic attack has left both Angie and her daughter devastated by the loss of their beloved girl.
“Angie is not only grappling with haunting flashbacks from that day, but she is also struggling to find the funds to have Cookie cremated and to bring her ashes home, where she belongs.”
Funds raised will cover the costs of veterinary bills, cremation, and ashes.
According to the page, any additional funds will be allocated to counselling sessions for Angie, who is suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the incident.
On hearing about the fundraising page, Angie and Becky said: “We would like to thank Tilly-Mae for organising this fundraiser.
“People have been so kind with all their thoughtful comments and gestures; it restores our faith in the kindness of others.”
Angie shared that since the story was published, Nottingham Pet Crematorium has offered to cremate Cookie for free.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.