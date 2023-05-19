Making the announcement, Nottingham City Council said the castle re-opening – on Monday, June 26 – would ‘bring Nottingham’s heritage back to the heart and soul of the city’.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce that Nottingham Castle will open again on June 26.

"Nottingham without its castle is like Robin Hood without his merry men, so it’s going to be fantastic to have it back at the heart of our city’s life.”

Nottingham Castle will re-open to the public next month. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

The council was handed the historical site back in November by liquidators for Nottingham Castle Trust, which declared itself insolvent.

A decision was taken by the council’s executive board on March 21 to work towards reopening the whole site in June managed directly by the council as part of its museums and galleries service.

Following the site’s £31 million redevelopment, there is a new visitor centre and café at the entrance, a Hood’s Hideout adventure playground in the moat, as well as interpretative signage around the grounds to discover the site of the lost medieval castle.

Inside the Ducal Palace, the galleries now offer modern, interactive experiences, including the Robin Hood Adventures and Rebellion Galleries and redesigned galleries for permanent collections of local art and crafts, and touring exhibitions.

The council will continue offering two cave tours – Mortimer’s Hole and King David’s Dungeon – at £5 per person, as well as opening the reinvigorated Brewhouse Yard area.

The new land train will operate between Brewhouse Yard and the Ducal Palace at weekends and during the peak holiday season.

The council will develop a programme of events, exhibitions, gallery talks and school visits, and offer the site for events such as weddings and corporate functions.

Opening times will be 10am to 5pm daily February to October and 11am to 4pm daily November to January.

Brand new admission arrangements mean that an adult pays £12 once and can visit all year, while accompanied children aged 15 and under go free with each paying adult (up to three children).

The new admission arrangement will include access to the grounds, Brewhouse Yard Cottages, Robin Hood Adventures and Rebellion Galleries and the castle museum, unlimited for the 12-month period.

Advance bookings are now available from the new Nottingham Castle website here.

The castle has also announced a Medieval Legends open day on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 27-29.

Pre-booked tickets can be bought for £1 in advance online here.

Peter Knott, midlands area director for Arts Council England, said: “We’re pleased to hear that Nottingham Castle will soon be reopening its doors to visitors – it’s a great asset to the city and a place for people to celebrate the rich history and creativity of Nottingham.

“This much-loved visitor attraction is home to important museum collections, great art and unique historic buildings, and we look forward to it reopening with the council at the helm.”