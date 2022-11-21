Nottingham Castle.

Nottingham Castle Trust has begun the process of appointing liquidators after its closure was announced today, November 21 .

The castle reopened in 2021 following three years of renovations, costing more than £30 million.

However, a spokesman from the trust said: “We are saddened to announce Nottingham Castle Trust has begun the process of appointing liquidators.

"The Castle grounds and exhibitions will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

“Tim Bateson and Chris Pole, of Interpath Advisory, have been nominated by the board to be appointed as liquidators to formally wind up the affairs of the trust.

“Their appointment will take place during the course of the next 10 days.

“We would like to thank all of Nottingham Castle Trust’s supporters, including the thousands of visitors that have been through our gates.

