Nottingham CAMRA calls for Government to support pubs to help save them from closure

The BBPA is calling on the Government to use the Spring Budget to show it understands how much pubs and breweries mean to their communities, and the pressures the sector is facing, and deliver a plan for sustainable growth with fair, modernised tax rates and a focus on skills and training needed to ensure pubs and breweries can thrive.

The BBPA are calling on the Chancellor to freeze duty rates, implement a significant increase in the discount for draft beer sold in pubs, and introduce the previously announced reduced rate for lower-strength beers from August 1.

And ahead of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme being significantly reduced from April 1, the BBPA is also continuing to highlight the poor practice of energy suppliers and the ongoing impact soaring energy costs is having on the industry, insisting that the Government holds suppliers accountable and fix a broken system that is penalizing hospitality businesses.

2,000 pubs could be at risk of closure without support in Spring Budget, BBPA warns.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “It is crucial the Government shows in this budget that it understands the pressures the sector is facing and just how much our pubs and breweries mean to communities everywhere across the UK.

“After almost three years of extremely tough trading conditions due to lockdowns, an energy crisis, supply chain disruptions and more, now is a make-or-break moment to save our locals and breweries from failure now in the years to come.”

Andrew Ludlow, branch secretary of Nottingham CAMRA said: “Nottingham CAMRA is concerned over pub losses. After the pandemic, and immediately going into a cost of living crisis, has seen the hospitality sector particular badly hit.

“Pubs are and always have been community assets often at the heart of community life providing a safe place to meet and socialise while having alcohol intake under the control of a responsible person.

“The Government needs to offer support by way of reducing VAT, so pubs are on the same playing field as supermarkets, change duty - so again drinking a controlled environment is encouraged.

