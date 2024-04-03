Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maun View, on Chesterfield Road South, has been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ after its latest CQC inspection. It has now gone four consecutive inspections with this rating or one of ‘Inadequate’.

The CQC said the unannounced inspection was “prompted in part by concerns received about the quality of care, safety, medicines, culture of the home, management and care plans”.

A summary of the inspectors’ findings said: “We have identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, quality monitoring and staffing.

Maun View residential care home in Mansfield, which has been handed a 'Requires Improvement' rating by the Care Quality Commission watchdog.

“We will carry out a follow-up inspection to check that actions have been taken to improve standards. We will continue to monitor progress.”

Maun View provides accommodation for people who require nursing or personal care. At the time of the inspection, there were 71 living there, including many with dementia and some with a learning disability or autism.

The CQC exposed staffing issues at the home. Its report said: “There were not always sufficient staff deployed to keep residents safe and to meet their needs.” One resident told inspectors: “There’s definitely not enough staff. They’ve got so much to do.”

The report continued: “Safety and medicines risks were not consistently managed. Residents did not always receive responsive care, and evidence of their involvement in care planning was limited.

"Internal quality assurance processes were not always effective in monitoring the service, which meant improvements were not always made.”

On the plus side, the home was rated ‘Good’ in the categories determining if it was caring and effective. The inspectors found that residents “felt safe” and said the staff were “kind and caring”. What’s more, the home was “clean, safe and well maintained”.

"Residents have maximum choice and control of their lives,” the report went on. “Staff support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Maun View is run by Runwood Homes Ltd, which is responsible for 59 care homes across the country. The inspectors pointed out that the company “took actions during and after the November inspection visit to mitigate some of the identified risks”.