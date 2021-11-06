No Forest Live music concerts in Sherwood Forest in 2022

Sherwood Pines has been one of the regular venues for the Forestry England’s nationwide series of summer concerts, called Forest Live, over recent years.

Stars to have graced the stage near Kings Clipstone include Elbow, Olly Murs, Gary Barlow, Paul Weller and Sir Tom Jones.

However, after the planned 2020 shows – including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jools Holland and co-headliners Will Young and James Morrison – were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Sherwood Pines would take 2021 off.

Crowds at Sherwood Pines to see Paul Weller in 2019. Picture: Glenn Ashley.

But now, after the whole of this year’s programme was also cancelled, Forestry England has announced only venues scheduled for shows in 2021 will host music next summer – meaning Sherwood Pines will again be silent.

A Forestry England spokesman said: “Our concerts for 2022 are only being held in forests that had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic and Sherwood Pines was not part of that original schedule.

“The nearest Forest Live 2022 venue in the Midlands region is Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffordshire.”

Shows scheduled for Cannock Chase include Jess Glynne – who cancelled her 2019 Sherwood Pines show the day before she was due to take to the stage – on June 9, a sold-out Rag’n’Bone show the following night and Keane on June 11.

Jack Savoretti on stage at Sherwood Pines.