‘No concerns’ as new care complex for vulnerable young people planned in Sutton

A care provider has lodged plans to turn two derelict Ashfield homes into facilities to support young people with learning difficulties, with a councillor saying there have been “no complaints or concerns” from residents.

The plans for the buildings on Alfreton Road, Sutton, would see two detached empty houses turned into a joint complex.

The site is close to three existing care homes and sheltered accommodation facilities, including Adams House, The Hollies and Sherwood House.

Ashfield Council's headquarters in Kirkby.

It has been put forward by Hazelmont Care, which has previously opened similar facilities for vulnerable young people.

In documents, it says the site would offer a “safe and stable home life during their younger years”, so they can live independent lives as adults.

As many as seven young people aged eight-18 would be cared for at the new site.

The application has been welcomed by a councillor, who said he hopes it will be viewed “favourably” by planners.

Coun Kier Barsby, member for Sutton St Mary’s, said: “It’s close to similar complexes and deals with derelict properties.

“The company which runs it has an exemplary record of dealing with people with severe learning difficulties.

“I have had no complaints from residents in the locality and no concerns expressed.”

In documents, the company said: “It is proposed to merge the two plots into a single site.

“For various reasons, they are unable to live with their parents and are in recovery from past emotional trauma.

“This facility would provide a safe and nurturing home environment for a maximum of seven young people, supported by dedicated carers who would be with them throughout their waking hours.”

Each homs would be converted and upgraded for care facilities and act as a fixed home for the young people.

The shared garden and outdoor spaces would be improved.

The provider said: “This will provide them with further opportunities for interaction with other young people, aiding the development of interpersonal skills, and building of confidence.”

The complex would include bedrooms, some en-suite bathrooms, kitchens, dining rooms, lounges, utility space, offices and a ‘snug’.

Entrance and exit into the complex would then operate on a one-way system, with eight parking spaces created.

