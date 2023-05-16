Newthorpe pupils go head to head in 'Great Greasley Bake Off' to celebrate coronation
Pupils at a Newthorpe school got creative with cakes as part of celebrations for the King’s coronation this month.
Budding young bakers at Greasley Beauvale Primary School held their very own ‘Great Greasley Bake Off’ on Friday, May 5.
During the event, the school hall was transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue deliciousness as more than 100 entries were lined up to be judged on their taste, texture and decoration.
Teacher Katie Henshaw said: “The event was a true reflection of our school community spirit as we received 116 entries with children taking part from every class across school.
“Each cake was individual and unique, and all were decorated with precision and a great amount of thought.
“We were blown away by the variety of designs, which included corgis, crowns, orbs, the Stone of Destiny and even 3D models of King Charles himself.
“The extremely high quality of all entries made judging a very difficult task, but our children took it in their stride and took great care and pride in expressing their opinions to decide on the overall winners. A huge congratulations to our winners.”
The winners include:-
Reception and KS1: Frankie-Mae came first, with Freddie in second place and Reg (and Nancy) in third.
KS2: Layla came first, with Bluebell second and Harper and Skyla third.
The overall winner, judged by head teacher Mrs Bates, was Eva.
Ms Henshaw said: “Eva was judged the overall winner for her very original and unique design of the Stone of Destiny. There was a lot of history to be learned from this very cake!”
To ensure the children marked and remembered the coronation, the school also held an afternoon tea and made a ‘Class of King Charles III’ commemorative book for children of the future to gain an insight into life in 2023.
Over the next few weeks, the pupils will also be planting trees and wildflowers which will become a symbol of the coronation and also a celebration of the late Queen’s life by contributing to the Queen’s Canopy initiative.