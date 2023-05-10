News you can trust since 1952
2010: Pupils from Kimberley Primary School get dressed in their pyjamas in aid of the Haiti Appeal.2010: Pupils from Kimberley Primary School get dressed in their pyjamas in aid of the Haiti Appeal.
Spot anyone you know on these fabulous snaps from our Eastwood archives?

Here are some of the latest great photos from your Advertiser’s archives.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 11th May 2023, 00:00 BST

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Advertiser’s snappers were out and about to capture the moment. Do you remember these, or recognise someone in these photos?

2006: A fabulous action shot taken at the start of the fun run, held in Underwood.

1. Did you take part in this?

2006: A fabulous action shot taken at the start of the fun run, held in Underwood. Photo: Brian Eyre

2008: Children are pictured playing games on the Jacksdale Community Centre Mobile Youth Club bus.

2. Fabulous shot

2008: Children are pictured playing games on the Jacksdale Community Centre Mobile Youth Club bus. Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

2013: The Mayor of Eastwood is pictured with Eastwood Writing and Poetry Group, performing Lyrical Allsorts at the DH Lawrence Centre.

3. Do you recognise anyone?

2013: The Mayor of Eastwood is pictured with Eastwood Writing and Poetry Group, performing Lyrical Allsorts at the DH Lawrence Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

2013: This trio were pictured taking a look in the bell room during an open day, held at Greasley Church.

4. Superb shot

2013: This trio were pictured taking a look in the bell room during an open day, held at Greasley Church. Photo: Brian Eyre

