Tributes paid to 'passionate' Eastwood councillor who passed away suddenly

Councillor Edward Cubley has sadly passed away.

Councillor Edward Cubley, known affectionately by most as Eddie, passed away unexpectedly this month.

Tributes have poured in from his colleagues, who said they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news.

The leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, councillor Milan Radulovic, said: “It is with deep sadness that we received news that councillor Edward Cubley has passed away.

“Eddie, as he was known, was a councillor for Greasley and was highly respected and loved across all parties.

“He was well-known for his optimism and his engaging personality.

“Eddie was a passionate skydiver in his spare time and approached everything he did with great enthusiasm.

“He will be sorely missed by his colleagues here at the council and our colleagues at Nottinghamshire County Council.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Councillor Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said he was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing and said his thoughts were very much with Eddie’s family and friends at such a difficult time.

“Eddie was a hard-working and passionate councillor for Eastwood and had already made a big impact since being elected in May 2021,” Mr Bradley said.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Eddie represented Eastwood on Nottinghamshire County Council and Greasley on Broxtowe Borough Council.

At County Hall, he sat on the Fire Authority, the Pensions Fund, Health Scrutiny and the Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Committee.

Eddie enjoyed skydiving and was known to enthusiastically share many tales of his adventures.

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry also paid tribute to the ‘much-loved’ councillor.

He said: “Eddie worked tirelessly representing the constituents and communities that he loved and he will be missed by many.

“I would like to send my condolences to his family and friends, specifically his loving partner Christine.”