Enable Support Ltd, owned and managed by Verity Hannigan, is a small service that provides personal care for up to five older and younger adults in their own homes, including in the Eastwood area.

It was given 48 hours’ notice of an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in April. But the agency came out of it with flying colours, receiving a ‘Good’ rating overall and being told it was a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

The CQC inspector was particularly impressed to hear how personalised Enable’s care was.

The CQC report praised the "caring and compassionate" staff who worked for Newthorpe care agency, Enable Support Ltd. (This is a generic photo).

One service-user said: “I always have the same staff. They know what I like and need.”

Another told the inspector: “The staff are very kind to me. They are very good and never rush me.”

And a third commented: “The staff care for me with kindness and patience. They only do what I ask and let me do as much as I can at my own pace.”

The CQC also heard how Enable, which employs three carers, was not affected by staff shortages and was not afraid to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The inspector said: “The manager has a robust recruitment system in place to ensure only suitable people are employed. There are always enough to meet people’s needs

"Staff are trained and competent, and care is delivered in line with best practice.

"The manager also recognises the increasing cost of living and the impact this may have on service-users. She supports them to apply for financial support they are entitled to.”

The inspector lavished praise on the manager, Verity Hannagan, describing her as “passionate about providing high-quality care, which promotes people’s independence in every aspect of their lives”.

Service-users were treated with dignity, and their privacy was always respected. Their health needs “were managed effectively”, and care plans were detailed.

Reacting to the CQC report, Verity, who lives in Newthorpe, said: “We have worked hard to maintain our person-centred and holistic approach.

"We worked with people throughout the pandemic, ensuring that everyone was kept safe.