Newstead Abbey revealed as new home of popular Woodland Disco Festival
The Woodland Disco Festival is returning this year – and will be held at a new home of Newstead Abbey.
The one-day festival will be taking place in the grounds of the ancestral home of Lord Byron on Saturday, July 8, from noon-11pm, with last entry at 4.30pm.
A festival spokesman said that festival-goers can expect a fully immersive festival as the “natural surroundings of the Newstead Abbey grounds are enhanced with vibrant production and dazzling visuals making it the perfect setting to showcase internationally-acclaimed artists across two stages”.
Last year’s event, at Lime Lane Woods, Nottingham, featured “the biggest names in house & disco”, including Dimitri From Paris, Jocelyn Brown and Dave Lee ZR.
To sign up for tickets visit woodlanddisco.co.uk or fb.com/WoodlandDiscoFestival on Facebook.