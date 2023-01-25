The one-day festival will be taking place in the grounds of the ancestral home of Lord Byron on Saturday, July 8, from noon-11pm, with last entry at 4.30pm.

A festival spokesman said that festival-goers can expect a fully immersive festival as the “natural surroundings of the Newstead Abbey grounds are enhanced with vibrant production and dazzling visuals making it the perfect setting to showcase internationally-acclaimed artists across two stages”.

The Woodland Disco Festival is taking place at Newstead Abbey.

Last year’s event, at Lime Lane Woods, Nottingham, featured “the biggest names in house & disco”, including Dimitri From Paris, Jocelyn Brown and Dave Lee ZR.