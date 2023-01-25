News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newstead Abbey revealed as new home of popular Woodland Disco Festival

The Woodland Disco Festival is returning this year – and will be held at a new home of Newstead Abbey.

By Shelley Marriott
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 1:07pm

The one-day festival will be taking place in the grounds of the ancestral home of Lord Byron on Saturday, July 8, from noon-11pm, with last entry at 4.30pm.

A festival spokesman said that festival-goers can expect a fully immersive festival as the “natural surroundings of the Newstead Abbey grounds are enhanced with vibrant production and dazzling visuals making it the perfect setting to showcase internationally-acclaimed artists across two stages”.

Hide Ad
Read More
New Kirkby pre-school opens its doors to families
The Woodland Disco Festival is taking place at Newstead Abbey.
Most Popular

Last year’s event, at Lime Lane Woods, Nottingham, featured “the biggest names in house & disco”, including Dimitri From Paris, Jocelyn Brown and Dave Lee ZR.

To sign up for tickets visit woodlanddisco.co.uk or fb.com/WoodlandDiscoFestival on Facebook.

NottinghamFacebook