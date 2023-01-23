Families in Kirkby were given a sneak peek to a new pre-school which has now opened its doors.

Little Ducklings, on Edward Street, Kirkby, officially opened today, Monday, January 23, after families were invited to an open day for a first look at the new facility.

Michaela Hookway, nursery manager, said: “Here at Little Ducklings we are a family-run business and we now have a new baby room offering places from the age of birth to two, as well as the pre-school room from ages three to five.

“Each room is perfectly constructed to benefit all of our childrens needs.

“We also have a beautiful dining area where we shall eat our meals together as one big nursery family and listen to the children’s stories.”

The nursery also has a sheltered outside area.

It is open 8am to 6pm and for more information email [email protected] or call 01623 754397.

1. Little Ducklings pre-school Kayla Hookway, Rachel Thompson, Emma Hayes and Tracy Durant Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

