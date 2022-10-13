NewStart scheme helped Mansfield council employee get back on his feet after redundancy

Ben Blackadder, 34, is a part-time talent and skills officer and joined Mansfield District Council in August during the roll-out of the Government’s NewStart programme.

Ben, 34, previously worked in the financial sector for several years but that came to an end through redundancy and he found himself in a position actively looking for employment.

Ben then heard about the NewStart opportunity through the Jobcentre work coach and applied for the position at Mansfield District Council.

Ben Blackadder benefitted from the Newstart scheme

He said: “I was looking for work after studying at university and wasn’t sure what role to go into next, and then I was made aware of this opportunity. I hadn’t worked in a professional office environment for a few years, so was slightly apprehensive.

“However it has been great for me to dust off and get back into the professional swing of things networking with colleagues.

“This scheme has helped me to understand what council’s do behind the scenes and also meet new people in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working on a research piece with colleagues about digital inequality was particularly useful in broadening my mind, and has given me a keen interest in doing more research going forward.”