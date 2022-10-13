New recruitment scheme helped build independence and confidence in Mansfield Museum employee

As part of the ‘Better by Change’, delivered by Mansfield District Council, five new employees have been enrolled in the authority, and the posts were exclusively available to disabled candidates for a 12-month fixed-term contract. The aim is to recruit 12 people in total over two-years.

One of its newest recruits is Ellie Croucher, 21, who has learning disabilities. She is taking the new opportunity in her stride by making new friends and learning new skills at the Mansfield Museum.

She said: “I love working at the museum it has a very accepting feel. I enjoy finding my feet during these first few weeks and speaking to the public. I have been given so many fun bits to do and can’t believe how quick the first few shifts have gone.”

Ellie Croucher is the newest recruit for Better for Change project

Ellie worked at a café in the Ladybrook Community Centre for six months before joining the museum in her new customer-facing role.

She said: “I am becoming more independent and coming out of my shell on each shift. I hope to use this experience after the year placement has finished working in a museum or customer services in the future.”