1. Asda

Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 11am to 5pm on New Year's Day, and 8am to 8pm on Monday, January 2, Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day, and 8am to 8pm on Monday, January 2, and Asda on Old Mill Lane Mansfield and Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open 6am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day, and 8am to 8pm on Sunday, January 2.

Photo: Google