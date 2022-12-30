If you are heading to a New Year’s Eve party or if you’re having a quiet night at home you’ll need to make sure you have everything you need and to help here is when supermarkets will be open.
All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the final few days of the year so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.
Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be open over the New Year weekend.
1. Asda
Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be open 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 11am to 5pm on New Year's Day, and 8am to 8pm on Monday, January 2, Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day, and 8am to 8pm on Monday, January 2, and Asda on Old Mill Lane Mansfield and Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open 6am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day, and 8am to 8pm on Sunday, January 2.
2. Tesco
Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open 6am to 6pm on New Year's Eve and 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day.
Tesco Express on Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Lakeside Point, Mansfield Road, Sutton; Low Moor Road, Kirkby; Southwell Road West, Kirklington Road, Rainworth; Alfreton Road, Sutton; Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, and Mansfield Road, Blidworth, will be open 6am to 10pm on New Year's Eve and 8am to 10pm on New Year's Day.
3. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 7pm on New Year's Eve, 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day and 8am to 8pm on Monday, January 2, and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open 7am to 9pm on New Year's Eve and 9am to 9pm on New Year's Day.
4. Aldi
Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield; Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby and Carter Lane, Shirebrook, will be open 8am to 6pm on New Year's Eve, closed on New Year's Day and open 8am to 8pm on Monday, January 2.
