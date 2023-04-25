New website heralded ‘an Aladdin’s cave for archaeologists, researchers and students’, launched in Notts

The new website, her.nottinghamshire.gov.uk, provides access to an expansive database of heritage sites, earthworks, historic buildings, and archaeological finds that that make up the rich and varied historic environment of the county.

The site contains records of designated heritage assets such as listed buildings, scheduled monuments and registered parks and gardens, as well as undesignated ones such as other historic buildings and structures, archaeological sites and historic landscapes.

Using the search tools and mapping window, visitors to the website are encouraged to explore the range of sources available. This includes George Sanderson’s 1835 Map of The Country Twenty Miles Around Mansfield, along with aerial satellite map, OS map, and two high-resolution lidar models.

Winding House and Headstocks at Bestwood Colliery

Mark Walker, the County Council’s Interim Service Director for Place and Communities said: "The Historic Environment Record website is an Aladdin’s cave for archaeologists, researchers, students, schools and local groups wanting to find out more about the history of their local area.

“The website will be regularly updated with news on exciting archaeological and historic building projects taking place in the county along with discoveries, photos, volunteer opportunities, and stories that help to connect people to the place where they live.”

“We hope people are inspired to find out more and enjoy delving into the fascinating history of our wonderful county.”