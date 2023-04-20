News you can trust since 1952
Campaign launched to ensure people in Ashfield know new voter ID requirements

Ashfield District Council have launched their “tell one person” campaign to ensure that all residents are aware of the voter ID requirements for May’s elections.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read

The new campaign fronted by the council’s chief executive, Theresa Hodgkinson, features council officers and aims to encourage residents to speak to their friends, family, neighbours, and work colleagues about voter ID requirements.

Due to new government rules, voters in May’s local election, and for all elections from then, will need to show photo ID to vote.

The following will be accepted as proof of identity at the polling stations on May 4, a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, a UK passport, a PASS card, a Blue Badge, a biometric residence permit (BRP), or a Defence Identity Card.

For the full list visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id/accepted-forms-photo-id

If you don’t have an accepted form of photo ID, you don’t look like your photo anymore, or your name on your ID is different to your name on the electoral register, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. The deadline for applying for the free voter ID is Tuesday, April 25.

Ruth Dennis, executive director of Legal and Governance, said: “It is so important that all residents can have their voices heard by voting in the local elections.

"We want to make sure that as many residents as possible know about the need to have photo ID to vote.

"We don’t want this to stand in the way of people voting so we are asking everyone to just tell one person about voter ID requirements.”

