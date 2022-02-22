Brothers found guilty of murder after two pensioners killed in their homes

Arthur Gumbley, aged 87, died three weeks after being beaten by Amos Wilsher, 29, and his brother Jason, 22, who stormed his property in November 2017.

The pair, formerly of Alfreton, burst into the retired company director's £700,000 bungalow in Little Aston, near Lichfield, and repeatedly punched and kicked him as he lay helplessly on the ground.

He was also dragged across the floor suffering carpet burns to his back and had a watch forcibly pulled from his wrist, skinning the flesh from his hand.

Victims Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, aged 87 after he was attacked and Josephine Kay, 88,

Their victim, known as Bob, was found in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital where he was treated for severe bruising to his left eye, neck, chest, hands and right arm.

Police released shocking pictures of Mr Gumbley's injuries as he lay in his hospital bed before he passed away from his injuries three weeks later on December 12, 2017.

Amos Wilsher then acted alone when he viciously attacked Josephine Kaye, 88, at her home in Stoke-on-Trent in February 2020.

He posed as a gas worker to remove a padlock from a gate before killing Mrs Kaye and stealing her safe containing £20,000.

Amos Wilsher and Jason Wilsher

The OAP was thrown to the ground and threatened with a screwdriver.

She suffered a broken leg and significant bruising and died of her injuries in hospital three weeks later, on March 17.

Yesterday, Amos was convicted of the murders of both Mr Gumbley and Mrs Kaye following a trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Brother Jason was convicted of murdering Mr Gumbley after jurors spent almost six hours deliberating.

Baseball bat

The brothers were also convicted of wounding with intent and conspiracy to rob after a third pensioner Dennis Taylor, 82, from near Shirebrook, was attacked.

Three masked men had knocked on his farmhouse door in Creswell, before he was repeatedly struck on a head, hit with a baseball bat and had a knife pushed through his lip.

The men ransacked his home before making off with jewellery and £800 after demanding the code for his safe.

Following a four-month-long study of CCTV, detectives placed a blue Mazda RX8 in the area of Mr Gumbley’s and Mr Taylor’s homes.

It was found burnt out and abandoned near Tibshelf on November 25, 2017, within about an hour of the robbery and assault of Mr Taylor.

Detectives found out it had been sold privately in London. Phone numbers involved in the sale led to the Wilshers’ family.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Amos and Jason Wilsher targeted elderly, vulnerable victims who lived alone.

“They ruthlessly and unnecessarily used violence which caused the deaths of Mr Gumbley and Mrs Kaye.

“I would like to pay tribute to Mr Taylor who survived an attack and thank him for reliving his horrific ordea,l which has been significant in helping secure the convictions.

“My thoughts remain with Arthur and Josephine’s families.

“No sentence will bring back the lives of Arthur and Josephine, but I hope the convictions will provide closure, knowing justice has now been served.”

Sentencing was adjourned to a later date.