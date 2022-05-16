After construction of the four two-bedroom semi-detached houses in Saundby Avenue was completed earlier this month they were officially handed over to Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams on behalf of Mansfield District Council when he visited the site on May 3.

Within days, four tenants chosen from dozens who applied via the council's Homefinder service, learned their bids had been successful, including Carrie and Daymun Green and their new baby son, Leo, who moved into their new home on May 15.

Mayor Andy said: “This has been a really exciting and significant project by providing much needed two-bedroom affordable homes for rent while also putting the environment as a key consideration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Woodhead, business services director for Robert Woodhead Ltd, officially hands the properties back to Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams and Coun Marion Bradshaw on behalf of Mansfield District Council

"The new tenants of these homes will be moving into houses of the highest specification and with very low bills for energy consumption.

"These kinds of homes are the future if we want to be serious about tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions to a sustainable level by 2040.

"Another key part of this scheme was to add social value through the procurement process. This meant that most of work was done by local companies and supply chains and that the scheme offered training opportunities to local students."

As part of the contract with Robert Woodhead Ltd, the project created local training and employment opportunities, supported local supply chain companies, involved schoolchildren and community organisations, off-set carbon emissions through the planting of trees and by recycling a high percentage of the construction waste.

The company engaged with three education providers and delivered careers talks to more than 700 students.

Tom Woodhead, business services director for Robert Woodhead Ltd, said: "It has been great working with the council to create these sustainable homes which are highly energy efficient and will be affordable for the tenants to run."We're passionate about working with forward-thinking clients, like Mansfield District Council, who are looking at innovative ways to improve affordable housing, and we hope to be able to deliver more homes like this in the future.”