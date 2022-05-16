Figures showed Mansfield District Council had collected 2,328 tonnes of glass in April 2022, after starting kerbside collections on April 5, 2021.

Before starting its new wheelie bin service, the council set a target of collecting 1,800 tonnes in the first year and 2,000 tonnes in years two and three.

All the glass collected in Mansfield is melted down and recycled into new bottles and jars at a factory West Yorkshire which uses state-of-the-art technology so that any piece of glass bigger than a 20p piece can be identified and colour separated.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure, said: "This is a really fabulous achievement especially as the effects of the pandemic have caused disruption to waste and recycling services over the past year.

"It is great to see the council's Cleaner and Greener strategy, which includes reducing our carbon emissions, is now starting to deliver results.

"We hope to collect even more glass in the future as there are still some households in the district which are putting their glass in green household waste bins instead of the glass bins."

The free black and teal coloured wheelie bins were delivered to more than 43,000 homes across the district to accept empty and clean glass jars (without lids) and bottles of any colour. Flats and complexes received communal glass bins.