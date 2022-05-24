Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council and Samantha Deakin, councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, visited Idlewells Indoor Market to officially welcome Milly’s Footwear on their first day of trading.

They also paid a visit to Love in a Mist Accessories who joined Idlewells in November last year.

Milly’s Footwear is a family business, started by Lauri and her partner, named after their daughter, Milly. They sell a wide range of quality branded footwear, including Gortex, for men, women and children at affordable prices. They regularly update their stock so there is something new every week.

Sarah, who runs Love In The Mist Accessories selling handmade hairbands, jewellery and trinkets, joined Idlewells Indoor Market last year and has enjoyed a successful start to her market stall.

Coun Samantha Deakin, ward councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “It’s fantastic to see new businesses open and thrive in Ashfield.

"We will continue to support new and existing small businesses across the district. Idlewells is a bustling market, and we want to create a community hub that encourages people to visit, shop and socialise.”

And Sweets and Treats has opened in Kirkby’s new indoor market, Moor Market.

Rob and Haylea Williams have revived a former family business selling a selection of mouth-watering pre-packed sweets, chocolate bars, crisps and cakes and offers that will change weekly with availability.

Coun Warren Nuttall, ward councillor for Summit, said: “I’m so pleased that Rob and Haylea have chosen to set up their family business in Moor Market. Their stall complements the pop up traders and hopefully will be the start of more full time traders choosing Moor Market.

“The council is committed to supporting small independent businesses throughout Ashfield to create town centres that are friendly, enticing places to visit, shop and work in.”

Moor Market is a tailor made indoor market space with modern facilities and a fantastic café.

The council is still looking for people who are interested in trying a market stall, or expanding their business, to join the market on a long term basis.