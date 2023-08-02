New through-road and 84 homes approved for former Mansfield allotments

The site, off Broomhill Lane, will become housing after Mansfield Council’s planning committee backed proposals.

The scheme, lodged by Persimmon Homes, will see four one-bedroom, 23 two-bedroom, 52 three-bedroom, three four-bedroom and two five-bedroom properties built on the site, which was closed by the council more than three years ago.

A through-road, connecting Broomhill Lane and Westfield Lane to Chesterfield Road via Mount Street and Albion Street, will also be created through the site following a request by Nottinghamshire Council, the highways authority, as a way of dispersing traffic in different directions at peak times, despite concerns.

The allotment site off Broomhill Lane, Mansfield. (Photo by: Andrew Topping/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Philip Tucker, of Mount Street, told the meeting: “It’s a busy road which, at various times during the day, is completely full with parked cars.

“There are two other roads – Albion Street and Cannon Street – and they, too, at busy times are completely full. There’s nowhere else to park.

“There will be an increase in through traffic by using Mount Street to avoid the traffic lights and pedestrian crossing.

“The proposals will make the current congestion difficulties even worse and, in short, Mount Street’s capacity is not suited to this increase in traffic.”

Coun Barry Answer, Mansfield Independents member for Rufford ward, said: “It is inappropriate to use that street as a through road.

“There are 84 homes with a minimum of 120 cars plus visitors. That’s a lot of people and I know for a fact the junctions near it are already awful in the morning and at night. I think we’re building a lot more houses in a space that will create a lot more problems.”

However, George Breed, for Persimmon Homes, said road was requested by the highways authority to limit wider traffic issues on nearby roads.

He said it will create new routes into the town, with no official objections from any major consultees relating to road safety.

He said: “The highways authority doesn’t want cul-de-sac developments any more. It wants connectivity and – by opening up those two points of access and egress – it’s as much of a benefit to existing residents.

“They will have an alternative way of getting into and out of Mansfield without [using] Chesterfield Road. If you don’t need to go that way, you can go south onto Broomhill Lane.”

Martyn Saxton, council head of planning, told councillors they could not refuse the plans based on traffic or road safety concerns, due to there being no official objections on this matter.

A number of financial contributions were sought to mitigate the impact of the new housing, including requesting eight affordable homes, £341,302 for secondary education and £78,765 for post-16 education.

A further £5,132 is requested towards an expanded household waste recycling centre, with £11,800 for bus stop improvements.

Healthcare facilities will get £45,517.50, with £1,498 per house being requested for road improvements, in addition to £125,000 specifically for improvements to the Ladybrook and Westfield Lane junction.