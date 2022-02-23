New Sutton Jobcentre will offer jobseekers more opportunities and support

As part of the Plan for Jobs the centre, in Brook Steet, will provide support to a range of Universal Credit customers from the surrounding communities in the Ashfield and Mansfield wider area.

The Jobcentre already has a growing team of initially 14 work coaches, some of whom recently joined Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of the successful recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new work coaches across the country. Each new work coach will help local people looking for work in Sutton and the wider area with one-on-one tailored support to find the their next role.

Geraldine Walker, work coach, said: “As a new work coach, I am proud to say that we within DWP have an amazing array of opportunities we can offer our customers.

A new temporary Jobcentre has opened in Sutton

"I’m looking forward to meeting my existing and new customers in our new office and working with them, tailoring my support for everyone.

"Guiding them on their journey back to employment whether they are work ready or further away from the labour market.

"With excellent provision such as RESTART and Job Entry Targeted Support, we’re really helping to set them up for their future.”