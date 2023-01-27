The Vulnerable Adult Support Scheme, which is unique to Ashfield, has been set up by Ashfield Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Caroline Henry, county police and crime commissioner, to assist residents with complex needs who are involved in crime, anti-social behaviour and exploitation.

It is also designed to help victims or survivors of such behaviour.

The support team, which is made up of domestic abuse, housing, social care, health, and housing specialists, has so far provided intensive support to 17 residents who have presented with a combination of different support needs.

The support provided is aimed at making a positive, long-term effect on residents’ lives and the local community, with many residents reporting notable improvements to their circumstances as result of the team’s support.

One resident referred into the team was subject to abuse and controlling behaviour, resulting in them being fearful and suicidal, and turning to drugs as a means of escape.

The resident was supported in stopping their drug activity and was found alternative accommodation, alongside counselling support to improve their mental health, safety planning and financial assistance.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council deputy leader and executive member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “This is just one example of residents being helped. It is fantastic to see the resident make a positive change in her life thanks to the initiative.

“The team are providing such a vital service for our most vulnerable residents and are making a real difference to the residents of Kirkby.”

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “We recognise many vulnerable residents experience issues that are multi-faceted. This often results in them contacting multiple services.

“We are simplifying the way residents receive support by acting as a single point. As a result, we are seeing residents engage who would not ordinarily do so, in order to get the help and support they require.”