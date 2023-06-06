News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

New support group for Warsop area hopes to 'lift the lid' on grief

A new grief support group is set to launch in Warsop, offering mourning residents the opportunity to open up about their loss in a “safe” and “supportive” space.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST

The Warsop and district grief and bereavement friends will launch on Saturday, July 1, with a session from 9.30-11am at Mansfield Refillery coffee loft on Warsop’s High Street.

The group is run by Coun Jack Stephenson, independent celebrant Phillip Dackombe and specialist grief counsellor Sara Clark.

Read More
Investigation to be launched after Mansfield store destroyed by fire
Sara Clark, Coun Jack Stephenson and Phillip Dackombe at Mansfield Refillery Coffee Loft.Sara Clark, Coun Jack Stephenson and Phillip Dackombe at Mansfield Refillery Coffee Loft.
Sara Clark, Coun Jack Stephenson and Phillip Dackombe at Mansfield Refillery Coffee Loft.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Dackombe said: “Through the work that I do as a celebrant, it became apparent there was a need for a support group like this in the area.

“The aim is to provide support and a safe space for people on their bereavement journey.

“We hope to meet that need by ensuring people have somewhere to turn.

“We hope to lift the lid on grief and allow those mourning to speak freely about their feelings about loss, and other emotions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The group is in the early stages, but we have had support online and in person from community groups and funeral directors, who have signposted people to us.

“The response we have received so far has been positive and shows that a group such as this is needed in the community.”

The group plans to run bi-monthly, on the first Saturday of every other month.

Coun Stephenson said: “Given the lack of anything like this in Warsop and the surrounding area, I am hopeful this can help support those struggling with grief and bereavement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enabling them to process their feelings and emotions through a difficult time.”

For more information about the group, call Mr Dackombe on 07885 614885 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Warsop