The Warsop and district grief and bereavement friends will launch on Saturday, July 1, with a session from 9.30-11am at Mansfield Refillery coffee loft on Warsop’s High Street.

The group is run by Coun Jack Stephenson, independent celebrant Phillip Dackombe and specialist grief counsellor Sara Clark.

Sara Clark, Coun Jack Stephenson and Phillip Dackombe at Mansfield Refillery Coffee Loft.

Mr Dackombe said: “Through the work that I do as a celebrant, it became apparent there was a need for a support group like this in the area.

“The aim is to provide support and a safe space for people on their bereavement journey.

“We hope to meet that need by ensuring people have somewhere to turn.

“We hope to lift the lid on grief and allow those mourning to speak freely about their feelings about loss, and other emotions.

“The group is in the early stages, but we have had support online and in person from community groups and funeral directors, who have signposted people to us.

“The response we have received so far has been positive and shows that a group such as this is needed in the community.”

The group plans to run bi-monthly, on the first Saturday of every other month.

Coun Stephenson said: “Given the lack of anything like this in Warsop and the surrounding area, I am hopeful this can help support those struggling with grief and bereavement.

“Enabling them to process their feelings and emotions through a difficult time.”