The service, led by Reverend Peter Taylor was attended by residents, representatives from Ashfield District Council, ex service personnel and local schoolchildren.

During the service, the attendees laid wreaths and handmade tributes to our war heroes on the war memorial.

1. Wreaths Wreaths were laid at the New Cross memorial Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. We shall remember them Local schoolchildren attended the ceremony Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Memorial Councillor Samantha Deakin Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. New Cross Memorial Service Residents paid their respects Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales