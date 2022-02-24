The Evolve Trust’s new leadership team says it will aim to “support and drive further positive initiatives” across its four academies; Brunts, Bramble, Beech and Harlow in Mansfield.

It follows the recent appointment of Wayne Norrie, as the trust’s interim CEO last month.

Harlow Academy hit the headlines when it closed suddenly, due to “staffing issues” just after a visit by Oftsed inpsectors.

Andy Child MBE, Interim Chair of the Board of Trustees at The Evolve Trust and Chair of Nexus Multi Academy Trust

South-Yorkshire-based Nexus MAT stepped in to keep it running.

The new trustees include David McVean, former Deputy Director of the Education and Skills Funding Agency; Cathy Anwar, CEO of Summit Learning Trust; Jon Chaloner, CEO of GLF Trust; Sean Westaway, Chair of Infinity Academies Trust; Dr Steven Ball, Commercial Director at HomeServe; Alison Michalska, a leading children’s improvement advisor; and Andy Child MBE, Chair of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, also Interim Chair of the Board of Trustees for Evolve.

Their professional experience includes being national leaders of governance to safeguarding experts and former senior Ofsted inspectors.

The board says it will “support steps already being taken to unlock and harness the trust’s collective potential and drive forward further improvements for the benefit of pupils, parents and staff.”

Wayne Norrie, as Interim CEO of the Trust

Evolve’s interim CEO Wayne Norrie was “delighted” to announce the new trustees.

He said: “They have been appointed to ensure we, as a trust, are doing everything in our power to provide pupils, parents and staff with access to the best possible education and care settings.

“Together, the board brings an incredible amount of experience to the trust, I am confident that throughout our ongoing work, alongside and across our trust’s network, that we will raise ambitions, introduce impactful initiatives and empower our entire trust community with the tools to lead happy and successful lives and enjoy fulfilling careers.”

Andy Child MBE, Interim Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “I am pleased to lead such an experienced board of trustees who bring such a wealth of knowledge and experience to the important role of governing an academy trust.

“Education is really important and our role as trustees is to ensure the best possible teaching and learning in our schools, every pupil deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”