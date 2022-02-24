Chantelle Mcloughlin is “disgusted” that her 70-year-old mum Georgina, who is blind and has arthritis, and dad Harry Pride, 68 with AF, COPD, asthma and emphysema, have lived without heat at their East Midland’s Housing Association bungalow, since October.

Harry, a former miner had a hip operation in October, and is waiting to have his other hip done.

The couple, who have been at Meden Crescent, Carsic for over 20 years, have a solid-fuel heating system which burns coal to supply the hot water and run the central heating, but which hasn’t “been working proeprly.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The solid fuel heating which isn't working at the East Midlands Home of elderly couple Harry and Georgina Pride on Meden Crescent, Sutton

Despite reporting it to EMH “numerous times” their daughter HGV driver Chantelle says “nothing has been done.”

“My mum and dad sit there with heated blankets over them, the family had to bring oil-filled plug-in radiators to try to keep them warm,” she said:

"I've asked EMH to sort out their heating, the fire doesn’t burn the coal correctly, it doesn’t give out enough heat or supply enough hot water, and the radiators don’t work.”

She is also fuming that repairs reported remain unfixed.

Light can be seen coming through the roof at the bungalow on Meden Crescent allowing water to get in.

"You can see daylight through their roof, water comes down the wall, ruining wallpaper, it goes ont to the floor, near the electrics and TV.

She said: “I rang EMH on Monday, I said it was an emergency, water coming through the ceiling. They said they’d send an electrician. I said ‘are you having a laugh?’ They need their roof fixing.

"The roof has holes, the widows are shot, the damp proof and gutterings have had it, it’s an “Odge, Bodge it and Scarper” situation. It’s disgraceful. EMH never even offered them any temporary heaters.

"It’s disgusting leaving old people like this. Having to deal with EMH and the issues, it’s broken them. It’s impacted my dad’s mental health. They huddle under their blankets, it’s been a cold winter for them. They have had enough."

Hole in the roofing felt of the house at Meden Crescent

Christine Ashton, Executive Director of Housing, EMH said they were “concerned about the repairs issues” and “impact on Mr and Mrs Pride.”

She said “Our contractors have attended several times to repair the solid fuel fire, we have offered a more effective permanent solution.

"As we are moving towards more sustainable and low-cost energy options for our residents, we offered to install an Air Source Heat Pump, however Mr and Mrs Pride declined in favour of gas central heating."

Chantelle said they declined the heat pump as it would not be suitable in the home due to its lack of insulation.

Christine Ashton also said that “gas central heating work had been approved” but EMH was unable to carry out this installation as “we are waiting for the mains gas pipework installer to install a gas supply to the property.”

She added: "Unfortunately, we’ve been informed there is a six - eight week waiting time for these works, it’s outside of EMH’s control. We are also working to resolve other repair issues as a matter of urgency.

"In the meantime, we’ll provide Mr and Mrs Pride with regular updates, as well as offer as much additional support as we can in the interests of their safety and wellbeing.”