A major milestone in a new £250m development in Mansfield has been reached with the unveiling of the new spine road

The Lindhurst development is a £250 million site being built in Mansfield, to the south of Berry Hill, which will expand the existing community and provide new homes and jobs for the area. More than 500 homes have already been built and occupied. It is being delivered by the Lindhurst Group, a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Westerman Homes, and Lindhurst Jersey Ltd.

When complete, the 480-acre site will provide new community and commercial space worth an estimated £100 million a year to the local economy, as well as up to 1,700 new houses. It is expected to generate up to 4,000 new jobs and to include 31,000 square metres of commercial space and almost 190,000 square metres of work floor space.

The new £3m one-kilometre spine road goes through the centre of the site, linking it to the Adamsway roundabout on the A6117.

Funded by D2N2, the spine road will provide access to the planned local centre for the future community, which is planned to include shops, a health centre, a new primary school, a nursery, care homes, and offices. A community park and other green spaces are also planned, as well as a hotel, petrol station and roadside catering. Bus links and green routes will also be set up.

Now that the road is completed, the housing, retail and employment developers can move onto the land in preparation for opening. The road will open progressively as occupiers are ready, over the course of a year or more.

Ben Bradley MP, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “I’m really pleased to see good progress being made on the Berry Hill site. It’s going to bring in millions to the local economy, thousands of skilled jobs, and contracts for local firms.

“I think this is going to be a fantastic area for families, workers, people who already live nearby, and those we’ll attract as the area expands. It’s going to include facilities and green spaces, and I believe it will be a real asset that we can be proud of.”

Richard Bowden, project representative for the Lindhust Group, said: “The Lindhurst Group is delighted to see the spine road project coming to fruition.

“It opens the way to key elements of Berry Hill such as the local centre, the site for the new primary school and almost 500 new dwellings, including 170 affordable homes, and connects to the employment area at the east of the development.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “It’s great to see the start of the second phase, the spine road, which will then be the beginning of another 500 plus houses. We have already had 500 built here and this is one of the biggest developments in the whole of the East Midlands, which means there is going to be a lot more investment coming into Mansfield.

