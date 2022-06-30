Joining the college’s principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley and the executive management team, more than 160 students took to the stage for nominations for a variety of awards over three celebratory evenings.

Students from each of the college’s curriculum areas were nominated by tutors for awards in categories such as the extra mile award, most resilient and improved student, the student every teacher wants in their class, most improved student, overcoming adversity and more.

There were principal’s awards presented each night by principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley, which paid tribute to students whose qualities, strength and attributes stood out above and beyond all of the other worthy winners.

The first award went to Level 3 Beauty Therapy student Storm Reveley.

Storm overcame ovarian cancer in 2021 whilst she was completing her Level 2 programme. Storm juggled online learning, being a teenager during the pandemic and intensive chemotherapy.

The 20-year-old from Nottingham has also been proactive in setting up and steering the beauty therapy team’s learning company called Meraki Beauty. Tutors wanted to celebrate Storm’s strength and resilience and their pride at her courage and hard work.

Storm has now secured a job at Saks Hair and Beauty in Nottingham and continues to work with the Teenage Cancer Trust and Look Good Feel Better charity.

The second principal’s award went to 21-year-old Intermediate Painting and Decorating student Branan Brown.

Branan’s tutors paid tribute to him for putting himself forward to take part in additional work outside of his coursework, even coming in on his days off to support staff and fellow students.

Branan, from Shirebrook, has never let his visual impairment stop him from undertaking tasks and his tutors describe him as ‘the type of student that makes teaching a pleasure’.

And the third principal’s award was awarded to Jamsheed Noorzai.

Jamsheed was nominated for his determination to do well and achieve as many qualifications as he could so he could work for the British Army once more.

The 30-year-old previously worked as an interpreter for the Army while living in Afghanistan and was evacuated to the UK for his and his family’s safety after troops withdrew from the country.

With four young children to provide for, Jamsheed has dealt with a lot since moving to the UK and is always striving to better himself, studying courses such as English For Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), speaking and listening Level 2 programmes and the Entry-Level 2 Writing course.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive, said: “I am proud beyond words to be able to celebrate so many students’ hard work, dedication and exemplary approaches to life and studies, in one week.

“We have received so many student nominations shining the spotlight on some truly exceptional stories of success, determination and overcoming adversity.

"Throughout the year I’ve seen a lot of impressive work and creative minds at large in the classrooms I have visited, all of which is testament to the direction and great leadership of our teachers who frequently go over and above to help our students achieve their very best.”

