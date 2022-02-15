The development by David Wilson Homes has been popular with a range of homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to upgrade to more living space.

Rachael Harrison, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Berry Hill has been an outstanding development and we’re pleased to hear that our final residents have found their new home in our now sold out community.

“We’ve helped first time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike settle down with us in Mansfield and we’re looking forward to seeing the last few residents move into their brand new properties over the coming months.”

The David Wilson show homes at Berry Hill in Mansfield

Emma Rydings, who moved into a first home with her family at Berry Hill, said: “The position of our new home is perfect because the town centre is so nearby, yet the area is nice and quiet with a number of parks where we can spend time with our daughter.

“This makes it ideal for families like us who want to live in a quieter area which still has great road and transport links that allow us to get to work and visit family easily.”

A typical David Wilson kitchen in a Holden style home