A computer-generated image of how the new homes, off Sherwood Avenue in Mansfield, will look.

Planning officers at Mansfield District Council have given the green light for the homes, which will occupy a site, off Sherwood Avenue, that is currently vacant.

The site is close to Sherwood Oaks Business Park and forms part of the Berry Hill regeneration development, which will include up to 1,700 new homes.

It will also neighbour a 169-home development off Old Newark Road and Bellamy Road which secured planning permission last year.

How the new development in Mansfield will look - another computer-generated image.

The company behind the 44-home scheme is the York-based Urban Group on behalf of social housing provider, PA Housing.

Nick Gould, managing director of Urban Developments (York) Ltd, said: “This development will offer a superb range of high-quality two, three and four-bedroom homes with gardens and parking.

"It’s in a popular area of Mansfield, less than three miles south-east of the town centre.

"The area is currently benefitting from a wide range of residential and commercial development, and it’s exciting to be contributing to this major regeneration scheme.

"The site is close to the recently opened Aldi supermarket, as well as a new pub, coffee shop and food outlets.

"It is also within walking distance of several schools and benefits from good transport links, which will make it a popular place to live.”

The detailed plans for the homes, including the floor plans and elevations, have been designed by Brewster Bye Architects, of Leeds.

Mark Henderson, from Brewster Bye, said: “These homes will appeal to a wide range of residents and families who want a contemporary home for an affordable price in a sought-after area.

"Every house has been carefully designed to offer spacious, light and well-proportioned living spaces.

"The development has the potential to become a vibrant and sustainable community, with an attractive street scene and distinctive character.

"Existing landscape features will be retained around the edge of the site, and a central hedgerow will run right through the middle of the development.

"All this combines to offer privacy and further improves the attractive appearance that the development will enjoy.”