Ellie Fessey, along with the Alzheimer’s Society, started Singing For The Brain in Pinxton last August.

The group meets every two weeks at Pinxton Village Hall – and due to its success a new group is being set up in Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie said: “After only a few months, group numbers are consistently growing and a lovely social group has now formed.

A new Singing for The Brain is launching in Sutton for people living with dementia

“The group is obviously dementia friendly, as I am an official delivery partner of Singing For The Brain for the Alzheimer’s Society, but the group is filled with many different types of people, some living with varying aspects of dementia and some people attend purely as a social gathering with lots of laughter, singing and spending time with a friendly bunch of people.

"You do not have to be good at singing, as it is a very informal gathering of like minded people that enjoy singing and music as a social activity. The whole point of the group is to have fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie has both a professional and personal connection to people living with dementia, as her mum has been living with it for seven years and she is an activity co-ordinator at a care home.

There is a Pinxton group which meets every other Monday

She said: “I have seen first hand the power of music and it’s ability to connect people. This is heightened somehow for people living with dementia, it manages to break through the fog that dementia brings and triggers memories and creates comforting and familiar feelings that conventional conversation is unable to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whichever form of dementia a person has and no matter where they are along their journey through it, music is a great comfort and enables them to express themselves with confidence.

“The brain has this incredible music memory and the comfort and familiarity this brings is truly wonderful to see and hear.”

The new Sutton group launches on Thursday, April 20, from 10.30am until noon, at The Bridge Baptist Church on Mansfield Road. It will meet twice a month.

The new group will meet in Sutton twice a month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie is looking for volunteers to help out at the Sutton group and anyone interested should call her on 07813 148373, visit singalongwithellie.co.uk, or you can find the group on Facebook, at fb.com/singalongwithellie

Ellie said: “I charge a small entrance fee of £4, including refreshments, to cover the costs involved. People that are attending along with a person with dementia, do not have to pay the entrance fee.

"Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or indeed want to become a volunteer.

"Without all of the lovely people that volunteer their time, I could not deliver these sessions. Or indeed if you just want to join our friendly group. Everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am also in talks with Ladybrook Enterprises Ltd, to start another group at their fabulous community centre in the summer.”