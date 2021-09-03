Meadow View in Shirebrook comprises of a mix of two, three and four bed homes ideal for first time buyers and developers Keepmoat Homes has appointed Ward Hadaway to provide legal advice for the First Homes pilot schemes

Tim Wray, droup development director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners, Ward Hadaway, to launch the First Homes scheme which is specifically designed to support first time buyers and keyworkers and help them take their first steps on the property ladder.”

Lucy Butcher, sales manager at Keepmoat Homes (left) with Sophie Bohill, a Partner in Ward Hadaway’s Built Environment Team

Sophie Bohill, partner in Ward Hadaway’s Built Environment Team, said: “We are delighted to be working with Keepmoat Homes in their partnership with Homes England and local authorities to deliver this brand new tenure of social housing to the property market.

“Delivery of the scheme is part of the Government’s wider pledge to build new affordable and attractive homes and support local people who wish to stay in the communities where they live and work.

“The ambition of the scheme is to help first time buyers access the property ladder. First Homes are the Government's preferred approach to discounted market tenure and are expected to represent at least 25 per cent of all new affordable housing delivered by developers through planning obligations.