Mansfield and Sutton libraries holding open days
Visitors can explore their local library, sign up to become a member, find out what’s on and try out some of Inspire Learning’s courses for Autumn 2021 at their upcoming open days.
Open days will be running at Sutton library on Friday, September 3, from 11am to 2pm and Mansfield Central Library on Saturday, September 4, from 11am to 2pm.
Ian Bond, director of Learning at Inspire Learning said: ”We have great new activities for all the family.
"Why not try your hand at learning a new skill or listen to a new story? Our library staff, tutors and careers advisers are on hand to answer your questions and make sure that you have a wonderful time.”
They are free to attend with no booking required.
