An open day is being held at Mansfield Central Library

Open days will be running at Sutton library on Friday, September 3, from 11am to 2pm and Mansfield Central Library on Saturday, September 4, from 11am to 2pm.

Ian Bond, director of Learning at Inspire Learning said: ”We have great new activities for all the family.

"Why not try your hand at learning a new skill or listen to a new story? Our library staff, tutors and careers advisers are on hand to answer your questions and make sure that you have a wonderful time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are free to attend with no booking required.