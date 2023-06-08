Former Mansfield council worker to host ball in memory of 'inspirational' wife who died of cancer

Mike Farley, aged 67, who was head of service at Mansfield Council and managed the engineers’ and architects’ departments, lost his wife Carol ‘Cazi’ Farley back in 2013, from secondary breast cancer.

Mike said: “She was my soulmate, a truly inspirational person who always had time for everyone and lived life to the full.

“She had such a wonderful smile and always adopted a very positive approach to life, never letting her illness stop her making the most of every opportunity.”

Mike Farley and late wife Carol Farley pictured on holiday together.

To keep her memory alive, Mike has taken part in various fundraising challenges and hosted a special charity ball in 2018 called Shine 4 Cazi – helping to raise more than £32,000 for Cancer Research UK.

This year, he will host his second Shine 4 Cazi ball, on Saturday, November 18, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nottingham.

The event will mark exactly 10 years since Cazi passed away.

“Cazi loved to dance, so I am sure she will be with us in spirit,” Mike said.

“Guests will be able to take part in our raffle and have fun at a live auction and silent auction, and snap up some incredible raffle prizes and auction lots.

“I have secured a brilliant live band so guests will be able to dance the night away.”

In Cazi’s memory, Mike has completed five marathon Shine Night Walks in London, along with the London to Brighton 100k Ultra Marathon, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

He said: “Since I lost my beautiful wife, I have been a passionate supporter of the charity in its quest to bring forward the day when we beat cancer.

“During the ball, guests will hear from Cancer Research UK about some of the incredibly inspiring new developments in treatments.”

Mike promised the event would be a fantastic evening, with a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal.

Tickets are now on sale, starting from £75.

Mike is also appealing for items or sponsors for the raffle and auction.

